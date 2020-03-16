LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Sahara is the latest Las Vegas Strip resort to announce that it has undergone layoffs due to the coronavirus.

The Sahara said in a statement Monday that due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on immediate visitation to Las Vegas, the property has been forced to make "drastic cuts" to its operations.

The closing or reducing of hours for many outlets and resort amenities has resulted in a temporary reduction of workforce, according to a statement from the Sahara.

The Sahara said that the property will continue to absorb costs to maintain health benefits for all individuals affected by the changes.

The Sahara did not have an exact number as to how many employees have been impacted by the layoffs.

A spokesperson for the Sahara issued the following statement in regards to layoffs and closures at the property:

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on immediate visitation to the city, SAHARA Las Vegas has been forced to make drastic cuts to its operations. Immediate changes include closing or reducing hours for many outlets and resort amenities resulting in a temporary reduction of workforce. These decisions were not made lightly as they impact many team members. SAHARA Las Vegas will absorb costs to maintain health benefits for all individuals affected by these changes during this difficult time. Additionally, leadership is working with federal, state and local agencies to connect those impact with additional resources. SAHARA Las Vegas will continue to evaluate the business and make operational adjustments as necessary, with the hope of returning team members to work once these challenges have passed.

In a letter to all staff members, MGM Resorts on Sunday said full-time employees being laid off or furloughed will be paid for two weeks from their last date of work and all health plans will continue through June 30.

MGM and Wynn to close Las Vegas resorts amid pandemic MGM Resorts and Wynn Resorts announced Sunday their properties in Las Vegas would temporarily close as part of an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In a media release, Wynn Resorts said it is committed to paying full-time Wynn and Encore employees during the closure.