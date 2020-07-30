LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Representatives for the Sahara Las Vegas said Thursday afternoon that a rumor circulating on social media regarding a planned closure of the property is "completely" false.
According to a statement from the property, the Sahara has no plans to close either temporarily or otherwise.
The property said owner Alex Merulo "remains deeply committed to the project and is continuing with the resorts' $150 million transformation."
The Sahara issued the following statement on the matter:
We typically refrain from responding to internet gossip, however given these current unprecedented times we felt it important to address these rumors head on to reassure our team members and guests,” said Paul Hobson, SAHARA Las Vegas President and General Manager. “We have been delighted to welcome guests back to the resort since reopening on June 4 following the government mandated closure. We look forward to continuing to welcome guests well into the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.