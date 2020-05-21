LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sahara Las Vegas today released a comprehensive outline of health and safety protocols under the resort’s Sahara Cares program that will be implemented upon re-opening.
The hotel and casino has been closed since March 17, when Nevada's stay-at-home order began to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety outline describes enhanced sanitation and social distance considerations.
“In addition to the enhanced cleaning practices, we have developed new service initiatives designed with the wellbeing of our guests in mind," said Paul Hobson, Sahara Las Vegas Senior Vice President and General Manager.
Resort leadership anticipate a phased approach to re-opening, per Governor Steve Sisolak's Roadmap to Recovery plan.
A full overview of the Sahara Cares program may be found at SAHARALasVegas.com/SAHARACares/.
