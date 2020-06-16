LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sahara Las Vegas has announced that it has launched group reservations for table games.
According to a news release, the Sahara's "Take a Seat" program is the first of its kind in Las Vegas. The program will allow players to book tables up to 72 hours in advance.
While the program currently offers reservations for blackjack, roulette and baccarat, the Sahara says that additional reservation games will be added in the future.
The service supports households traveling together so they can make arrangements to play the same live game, the release said.
Visit saharalasvegas.com/casino/table-games/reservation to make a table game reservation.
The property also says it will reopen its poker room on Thursday, with an extensive game chart for players including No Limit Texas Holdem, Limit Holdem, Pot Limit Omaha, 7-card stud and various mix games.
The poker room is open from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. The Sahara recommends players reserve their seats online as tables will initially be limited to five players.
To view current cash games or tournaments at the Sahara's poker room or to register to play, visit: pokeratlas.com/poker-room/sahara-las-vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.