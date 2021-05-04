LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Sahara on the Las Vegas Strip is hosting a casting call next week as it looks to fill positions at its pool.
According to a news release, Azilo Ultra Pool, which is set to debut this summer, is looking to fill 65-70 positions.
The resort is hosting a casting call for all open positions Thursday, May 13 though Saturday, May 15.
The pool is accepting applications for bartenders, bar porters, food sprinters, cocktail servers, server assistants and security guards to join its inaugural pool season team, according to the release.
The casting call will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day in Congo Ballrooms 1, 2 and 3, located inside SAHARA Las Vegas.
Applicants can view open positions and submit resumes for consideration online at azilolasvegas.com.
