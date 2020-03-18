LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- SafeNest wants the Las Vegas community to know that its services will remain open and available amid the coronavirus outbreak.
SafeNest says that its shelter and 24/7 crisis hotline will remain fully operational as the community struggles with increased financial, emotional and economic instability.
SafeNest CEO Liz Ortzenburger released the following statement on the decision to remain open:
Social distancing means staying home from work, school, church and other social gatherings. But what if home isn't a safe place? When victims are forced to stay home or within proximity to their abuser, they may need to alter their safety plan. External factors like economic instability that add stress and financial strain can also create circumstanced where a victim's safety may be further compromised.
SafeNest says it will do everything possible to support victims and the community at large with critical resources, programs and services, according to a news release.
If anyone needs assistance, SafeNest recommends calling or texting 702-646-4981 or chatting via safeness.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.