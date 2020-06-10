LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- RV and trailer sales are soaring as people look to alternative ways to vacation this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Blue Dog RV, salespeople said they are having trouble keeping RV and trailers on the lot.
“It’s been crazy. Traffic has just been through the roof,” said Derek Yamamoto.
He said the uptick in sales appears to be related to the pandemic, with more people feeling uneasy about staying in a hotel or trusting their AirBnb will be properly sanitized.
The trend is visible in the Blue Dog RV lot with inventory rapidly declining.
“We’ve usually got literally hundreds of units out there and it’s getting a little bare and we are dwindling down,” said Yamamoto.
However, new inventory is coming in everyday.
Blue Dog RV customer Brett Purvis recently upgraded into a larger unit.
“The first one is usually not big enough,” said Purvis.
He keeps his at Lake Mead RV Village and says he has noticed a difference this year too.
“There are an awful lot of them coming down to the Lake. Lake Mead. Coming in. Just more and more everyday. And a lot of new rigs too,” said Purvis.
Used models can be found for as little as $10,000. Larger, newer models can trickle into the six-figure mark.
