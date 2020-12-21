TONOPAH (FOX5) -- As cases continue to rise across the state, people with severe cases of COVID-19 in rural Nevada are being transported to urban hospitals.
The most severe cases are being flown.
“In the event that there is a need for additional life saving measures, we utilize additional external resources such as flight, whether it be fixed wing or rotor wing and we’ll get those patients to the appropriate level hospital,” said Nye County Fire Chief Scott Lewis.
Tonopah, Nevada, a rural town with a population of less than 3,000, used to have a hospital but it closed in 2015.
Now people with COVID-19 are being assessed at one of two places -- a primary care clinic and an urgent care that opened in spring 2020.
“What they will do is evaluate or assess the patient , prescribe medication to treat the symptoms and then they will release those patients back to their home for recovery,” said Lewis.
Most people with COVID-19 who need to be hospitalized are going to Desert View in Pahrump, the only hospital in Pahrump, Lewis said.
Desert View Hospital is fluctuating between 85 and 92% capacity.
