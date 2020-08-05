MOAPA VALLEY (FOX5) -- A rural community in Clark County is working hard to push for in-class learning, despite the Clark County School District mandating distance learning this fall.
Community leaders in Moapa Valley are asking for CCSD to allow middle and high school students to learn in the classroom four days a week. The students would have staggered class times to create social distancing. One day a week would be allocated for cleaning.
From a shortage of teachers, to a larger digital divide than most of Clark County, and even communities with no internet access at all, leaders of the Moapa Valley Community Education Advisory Board worry of a disastrous situation if students are forced to learn online.
The board said the district rejected their initial proposal.
"When you come out here, it's a completely different environment. You can't take a big paintbrush and paint everybody in the same boat," said parent and board member Jeff Proffitt.
Unlike Clark County, with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state of Nevada, leaders say the communities of Moapa Valley and Overton have transmission rates of about 0.4%.
Leaders also said with fewer teachers this fall and a cap on hours of teaching instruction, there are not enough teachers to accommodate all students through distance learning.
Community members said the immediate areas of Overton have internet access. However, numerous residents describe service as "spotty" at times, working terribly with district-provided Chromebooks. Some rural areas and the local Paiute reservation have neighborhoods with no internet access at all.
Connecting Chromebooks to the internet through cell phones as "hot spots" was not successful.
"It's rural inequity. That's the bottom line," said parent and board member Dianna Walker, who said without the school, numerous students would have no access to social services.
Clark County Schools released the following statement:
On July 9, 2020, CCSD’s Board of School Trustees approved the recommendation to start the 2020-2021 school year via distance education. The approved plan also allows for schools in rural communities where COVID-19 infection rates are low to bring students back under the Board-approved face-to-face or hybrid plans, following all applicable health and safety guidelines to protect students, families and staff.
Additionally, Region leadership is working with each rural school to look at a plan that fits their community needs within the approved provisions of the Board.
The Board added provisions to receive health and wellness updates every 30 days before determining a return to hybrid or face-to-face instruction models for all CCSD schools.
Board members say meetings have progressed Wednesday between principals and CCSD leaders, and hope for a compromise this week.
This is why having only one school district for the county is problematic. Smaller districts can be more flexible and better cater to the needs of diverse communities.
