LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will partner with the Southern Nevada Health District in an effort to provide transportation to immobile seniors who are in need of the vaccine.
RTC said it will pick up homebound seniors at a centralized location near their home that will be determined by SNHD.
Seniors will then be taken to a vaccination site like Cashman Center where a vaccinator will board the bus and administer the vaccine.
After a 15-minute observation period, those on the bus will be taken back to where they were picked up.
40 to 60 foot buses will be used to ensure those on the bus can maintain social distancing.
Southern Hills resident Vanessa Mitilier is a home caregiver to her mother-in-law who is unable to leave her bed.
Mitilier said the plan is great for seniors who need transportation, but her mother-in-law can’t make the trip.
“Getting her from a bed into a wheelchair, you’re dealing with incontinence issues. You’re dealing with the potential of waiting a certain amount of time,” said Mitilier.
She has called various pharmacies and EMS companies to check if someone could come to her house and give her mother-in-law the vaccine, but so far she has not had any luck.
“The answer has been, ‘no unfortunately we don’t do that,” said Mitilier.
SNHD said it currently did not have any additional details about the plan to vaccinate those who cannot leave their homes.
