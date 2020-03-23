LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has announced that it has teamed up with Three Square to offer food delivery to seniors.
Due to the reduction in demand for RTC transit services following Gov. Sisolak's 30-day shutdown of nonessential businesses, RTC is using its available paratransit vehicles to assist Three Square with home delivered groceries to seniors, the agency said.
#RTCSNV paratransit services are teaming up with Three Square to make home grocery deliveries to seniors. For more information on this service please contact Three Square directly at seniorhunger@threesquare.com or call 702-765-4030.#StayHomeForNevada #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8TKktu6ovi— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 20, 2020
RTC said that it started home deliveries on Friday. If resources are available, the agency will continue to assist, after the needs of its paratransit customers are met.
RTC said that seniors who participate do not have to be paratransit clients.
The food service is through Three Square's Senior Hunger Program.
Anyone interested in signing up for the service is asked to contact Three Square directly at (702) 765-4030 or seniorhunger@threesquare.org.
