LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will end its fare-free bus rides on June 7, a spokesperson for RTC confirmed to FOX5 Wednesday morning.
RTC had implemented the fare-free rides on April 4 due to COVID-19 safety for its drivers, according to Angela Castro, Chief Strategy, Policy and Marketing Officer for RTC Southern Nevada. The agency will resume bus fares starting Sunday, June 7.
Castro told FOX5's Ken Smith that RTC has lost $5 million a month in lost ridership fares.
The agency previously installed plastic barriers between drivers and riders. Starting Sunday, RTC says riders will also resume boarding at the front of the bus.
