LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those looking to find a socially-distant activity to keep themselves moving during the coronavirus pandemic have found their solution: biking.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission, the bike share program saw a 97% jump in ridership in April compared to the same month last year. RTC saw its largest number of bike checkouts on Saturday with 876 checkouts in a single day.

"The past month’s closure of non-essential businesses created an overwhelming demand for bike share," RTC Deputy CEO David Swallow said in a statement. "We believe that we are seeing record-breaking numbers week after week, in large part due to the nicer weather and traffic reduction in downtown Las Vegas, likely making the bike share program a more attractive and comfortable transportation option."

In honor of National Bike Month in May, RTC is offering a 30-day membership for $5 through May 31, reduced from the normal $15 price tag.

The RTC bike share program started in downtown Las Vegas about 3.5 years ago, with 20 electric bikes added to the fleet last summer. RTC reports riders choosing the electric bikes three times as often as the normal bikes.

More information about RTC's bike share program can be found online.