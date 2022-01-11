LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The omicron variant is hurting many already short-staffed companies around the country, and it's leading to delayed bus rides in the Las Vegas Valley.
In the last week, the Regional Transportation Commission says due to multiple reasons, it was short 80 drivers. The reasons include an already short staff, plus employees getting sick with COVID-19 and other illnesses, and needing to call out.
The RTC said because of the staffing shortage, the bus route schedule may be changed day to day and they recommend downloading the RideRTC app for the most accurate information every day.
The Deputy CEO of RTC, Francis Julian, is asking riders to be courteous to the drivers who are showing up.
"They're really doing their hardest, the ones that are showing up are doing their hardest to be there day in and day out," Julian said. "They're working extra days to provide the service this community needs."
The RTC is hiring. To learn more about open positions, click here.
