LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission has begun to reduce bus service on the Las Vegas Strip, the company confirmed.
As of March 13, transit service in the resort corridor has been cut by 50-percent, RTC spokeswoman Angela Castro said in a statement.
"As we deal with the effects and uncertainty of COVID-19, the health and safety of our transit riders, drivers, officers, mechanics and employees remain our highest priority as we work together through this COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Castro said. "Given recent closure announcements, the RTC has already and may experience additional reduction in service."
At this time, the reduction does not include residential routes, but adjustments will be made and riders will be notified about delays or route limitations, should the need arise Castro said.
