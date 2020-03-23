LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission has begun to reduce bus service in the Las Vegas Valley, the company confirmed.
As of March 13, transit service in the resort corridor has been cut by 50-percent, RTC spokeswoman Angela Castro said in a statement.
"As we deal with the effects and uncertainty of COVID-19, the health and safety of our transit riders, drivers, officers, mechanics and employees remain our highest priority as we work together through this COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Castro said. "Given recent closure announcements, the RTC has already and may experience additional reduction in service."
RTC on Monday, March 23 said it will operate residential transit service on a Sunday schedule starting Sunday, and the Westcliff Airport Express (WAX) and Centennial Express (CX) routes will be suspended.
"A Sunday schedule varies for each route but typically offers less frequency to reflect lower ridership and less traffic congestion," the release said.
Additionally, the RTC said it is implementing actions that urge transit riders to comply with recommended social distancing precautions.
- Providing more space on routes by incorporating as many larger, high-capacity 60-foot or double-decker buses as possible, even on routes that do not typically need them.
- Reducing close-proximity seating on buses by installing signs on seats that prompt riders to sit farther apart.
- Promoting social distancing in our transit centers with limited customer presence (10 max) and a 10-minute limit per customer.
- Adding extra buses into circulation when buses on routes begin to get crowded.
- Using operator safety doors regularly to promote distance.
The RTC is also reducing the operating hours of its call center. Effective Sunday, March 29, the call center will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., instead of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers are reminded that they can submit comments and/or questions via the RTC’s “Contact Us” web page 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Additionally, the 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours of operation for the sales booth at the Bonneville Transit Center will change to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Select passes can still be purchased in person at other locations, but customers are encouraged to use the rideRTC app for fastest service.
