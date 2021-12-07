LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada's paratransit services is short by dozens of drivers, and one senior said she and others in her retirement community are frustrated over delays and wait times.
RTC said the service lacks 50 drivers.
"Like many service-oriented businesses in Southern Nevada and across the nation, our contractors are currently experiencing a workforce shortage. We strive to keep our customers comfortable and on time," Antonette Braddock, RTC’s director of paratransit and specialized services, said in a statement. "However we recognize that late trips may occur that impact our customers’ commutes. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working closely with our contractor to help improve our service."
"It takes three to six hours to attend one doctor's appointment," said Elizabeth, who departs from her Las Vegas-area senior living community to destinations nearby. The 64-year-old is legally blind. She asked not to use her last name.
Over the past several months, Elizabeth has started to document the mishaps in a notebook. A late appointment that led to a missed mammogram, a doctor threatening late fees due to tardiness and one ride home that took three hours.
"I'm actually starting to forego doctors appointments. I feel bad for the drivers. I don't take rides that are unnecessary," she said, stating that many drivers complain of shortages or overtime to meet the demand.
According to RTC, out of 100,000 trips per month to more than 8,000 individuals, fewer than 2% of trips are very late or missed.
RTC listed the following efforts to solve the shortage:
- hiring 64 new drivers in training, with 10 starting this week
- a robust recruitment program
- technology that allows customers to track rides in real time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.