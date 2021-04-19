LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you need help getting to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, RTC of Southern Nevada is looking to help out with free transit passes.
Starting Monday, April 19 through May 31, the transportation agency is taking requests and offering two transit passes for users. The passes can either be paper passes or digital passes, and they're meant to use a bus to go to a vaccination site.
To request them, you can send an email to COVIDpass@rtcsnv.com. You can also call 702-901-8495 Monday through Thursday to request passes.
