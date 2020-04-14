LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bus driver for the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) tested positive for COVID-19, Keolis Transit confirmed to FOX5.

According to a statement from Marc Perla, general manager of Keolis Transit Las Vegas, the driver notified the company of the positive test result on Monday, April 13.

According to Keolis, the driver's last day of work was on March 31 on the early morning shift for the Deuce bus on Las Vegas Boulevard. The driver reportedly started feeling ill on the evening of April 1 and had not been back to work since.

The driver was tested positive on April 6 and informed Keolis of the positive test result on Monday.

Keolis said it is contacting any other employees that the operator may have had contact with prior to April 1, and to its knowledge, no one has exhibited any symptoms.

Keolis is one of two contractors who provides bus drivers for RTC. On Monday, March 23, MV Transportation confirmed an employee who "supports" RTC tested positive for COVID-19.