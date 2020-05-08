LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas legend Roy Horn has died of complications related to COVID-19, according to a statement released Friday. He was 75.
The German-born illusionist starred alongside Siegfried Fischbacher in countless magical acts on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a statement, Horn developed an affinity for animals in his youth, raising a pet cheetah, Chico.
Together, Horn and Fischbacher captivated audiences with death-defying tricks and larger-than-life tigers beginning in the 90s.
"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."
The magical duo performed on the Las Vegas Strip at the Mirage from 1990 till 2003, when Horn was attacked by one of his tigers.
During a routine show on Oct. 3, 2003, Horn's stage career ended when white tiger Mantecore "reacted to what Roy believed was a stroke and dragged him off the stage," the release stated. Miraculously, Horn survived the incident and went on to contribute to several philanthropic events around the globe. Despite his injuries, Horn called the tiger "my lifesaver."
On April 28, it was announced the Horn had been hospitalized for COVID-19.
According to his representatives, funeral services will be private, but a public memorial is possible at a later date.
