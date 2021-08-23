LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas has said it will not be issuing religious exemptions requested by parishioners for COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
In a message sent to all parishes in the diocese, Bishop Leo Thomas said that the decision is in accordance with Pope Francis' comments over the past several months, in which he has encouraged Catholics to get the vaccine not only for their safety but also for those who are vulnerable to infection and severe symptoms.
"For the past several months, our Holy Father Pope Francis has made it clear that the various forms of COVID vaccines are morally acceptable, urging Catholics across the globe to become vaccinated, not only for their own safety and well-being, but also out of concern for the weak and vulnerable in our midst," Bishop Thomas said in the message.
The bishop continued that the issuance of a religious exemption would contradict the pope's council, and advised priests in the Las Vegas Diocese to refrain from issuing letters of exemption on religious grounds.
"Parishioners are free to assert their right to declare conscience objections on medical or moral grounds should they so desire," the bishop said.
