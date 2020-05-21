LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The original location of Roberto's Taco Shop has reopened for the first time since January.
The restaurant closed for the development of University Gateway, a mixed-use residential, office and retail project near UNLV.
Roberto's is now on the ground floor of the University Gateway building on Maryland Parkway, and is open 8 a.m. to midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.