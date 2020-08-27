LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International on Thursday announced that a road leading into The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip will be renamed Siegfried & Roy Drive.
"Their names lit up The Mirage marquee for nearly 14 years. Now their names will lead guests into the resort forever," the company said in a news release.
Siegfried & Roy performed at The Mirage from 1990-2003.
Roy Horn died earlier this year, at the age of 75, due to complication from COVID-19.
“I’m touched by this honor and I know Roy, if he were here, would love to see our names permanently placed above The Strip,” said Siegfried Fischbacher, who was on hand Thursday for the dedication. “The Mirage was our performance home for so many years and this city has always meant so much to both of us.”
The Mirage on Thursday reopened its doors for the first time since March after being closed due to the pandemic.
“Siegfried & Roy helped us launch The Mirage and it is fitting their legacy helps us reopen today. Their incredible show played a tremendous role putting The Mirage on the map. Today, we put them on the Las Vegas map, forever," said MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.