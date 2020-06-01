LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Republican National Committee and the Nevada Republican Party on Monday filed a lawsuit against Clark County for not turning over public records pertaining to Nevada’s mail-in primary election.
The RNC says that the county has not released records that it requested on May 7. The committee requested that the county provide information on how the Board of Commissioners reached their decision to have a mail-in election.
The RNC says that the county's decision to have a mail-in election was part of a “shady backroom deal” between the Clark County Board of Commissioners and the Democratic National Committee, which has been advocating for mail-in ballots as opposed to in-person polling.
"Nevadans deserve answers as to how its largest county came to the decision to strike this shady backroom deal and mail thousands of ballots, including to inactive voters," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a press release.
Clark County's primary election is scheduled for June 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.