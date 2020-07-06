LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Don Laughlin's Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino in Laughlin, Nevada announced on Monday it will temporarily close its table game operations.
The closure for the pit and poker is in effect at midnight, July 7. In the post, management said it would last about two weeks, but they will post updates for its reopening.
Management noted the closure was due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community. The closure will give staff time to sanitize and deep clean the area.
The rest of the property remains open. All table games personnel must be tested before returning to work, the property said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.