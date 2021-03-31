LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday that the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will resume hotel operations seven days a week beginning Monday, April 19.
Previously, according to a news release, the hotel accommodated weekend stays only, while the gaming floor has been operating 24/7 since the property reopened in December 2020.
The company notes that it is the final Caesars Entertainment's final Las Vegas property to resume 24/7 operations.
“With daily hotel operations resuming and the recent announcement of headliners Penn & Teller’s return to stage, we are excited to welcome more guests back to the vibrant Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Las Vegas Operations for Caesars Entertainment. “The Rio is our final Las Vegas resort to resume daily operations and as the destination continues to rebound, we look forward to seeing more visitors enjoying all the wonderful amenities our properties across the city have to offer.”
According to the release,
in addition to the hotel, the following amenities will also be open seven days a week at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:
Gaming
- Gaming Floor
- Race & Sports Book
Restaurants
- All-American Bar & Grille
- Hash House A Go Go
- Kang’s Kitchen
- KJ Dim Sum & Seafood
- Sports Deli
- Smashburger
- Starbucks (near the hotel elevators)
- VooDoo Steak
- Wetzel’s Pretzels
- Bars and Lounges
- Shutters Bar
- iBar
- Pool Bar
- Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar
- Race & Sports Book Bar
- Masquerade Bar
Retail
- Rio Logo Store
- Count’s Tattoo Company
- Gifts Plus
- Higuchi Gallery
- Lioness
- Luxe Vegas Royalty
- Paradise Island Wear
- Poker Face
- Serenity Bar
Attractions
- KISS by Monster Mini Golf
- Rio Zipline
Fitness Center
Pool
- VooDoo Beach at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino
