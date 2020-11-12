LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced the reopening date of the Rio Hotel & Casino Thursday.
Rio will reopen its doors Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Rio is Caesars Entertainment's final resort in the US and Canada to reopen following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hotel portion of Rio will only be open Thursday through Monday, but the gaming floor will be open seven days a week, according to a news release. The hotel portion will open seven days a week for the holiday season, from Dec. 23-Jan. 3, 2021. Self parking will be free and valet will not be open, Caesars Entertainment said.
The property will also resume with some live entertainment, as Penn & Teller are set to hit the stage. Caesars Entertainment said a performance schedule will be announced at a later date.
“The past nine months have been filled with challenges, as well as opportunities including the merging of our two gaming companies to form the new Caesars Entertainment," said Anthony Carano, President and COO of Caesars Entertainment. "We recognize the incredible effort it has taken to reopen our resorts and get us to this important milestone, and we look forward to welcoming our Team Members and Guests back to Rio with their health and safety still top of mind.”
Rio will also debut a newly branded William Hill Sports Book on reopening day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.