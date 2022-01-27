LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Culinary Union said the pandemic era "Right to Return" law has helped bring laid off workers back to their old positions.
Under the law, if an employer is hiring they must give priority to the previously laid off worker. That could be the same job or a similar position.
The worker has just 24 hours to accept or decline the position, but the former worker still has the opportunity to decline a position three times before they'll no longer be considered.
"We think it has pushed these companies,” Culinary Union President Ted Pappageorge said. “Most of them do the right thing. We have a process where the workers can file a complaint and then petition to come back to work. The truth is we've seen this work very well.”
Pappageorge said there’s been very few workers that have had to file a petition to be brought back to work.
Those that opposed the bill have concerns the law would leave companies vulnerable to lawsuits if they didn't bring back an employee, or if a worker falsely claimed they've been denied employment.
When the law went into effect in July, the Culinary Union said 30,000 of their 60,000 members in the state had returned to work. The union said Thursday that 40,000 are now employed.
However, the law also protects non-union hospitality workers. It applies to any business with more than 30 employees. The law expires Aug. 31 of this year.
