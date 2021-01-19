LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Public transportation workers are able to get a COVID-19 vaccination along with other essential workers, such as those in healthcare and public security.
For Uber and Lyft driver Rich Teschler, that is welcome news. He said he hasn’t heard any drivers say they would either wait or not take the vaccine if offered.
Teschler spends about 25 to 30 hours per week driving, but the pandemic hasn’t slowed him down.
“Most people are respectful. They just want a safe and smooth ride from point A to point B,”he said.
Cab drivers also qualify to get their vaccinations.
The Taxi Cab Authority's Scott Whittemore said, “It’s appropriate that these individuals receive the vaccination as soon as possible with other frontline support personnel.”
Like other essential workers, the drivers will have to book their vaccination through the Southern Nevada Health District.
