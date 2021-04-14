LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first trade show back at the Las Vegas Convention Center is slated for early June. Now that Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the goal of lifted capacity restrictions starting June 1, that could bring more in-person conventions to the valley this summer.
"We’re making the calls right now saying hey we have some things going on, the tide is turning and the momentum is starting to build,” Denise Digiacinto with Metro Exhibits said.
Metro Exhibits' first trade show back in Las Vegas is the World of Concrete in early June. The company builds and rents turnkey exhibits for trade shows.
"To get back on the floor everyone is dying for human interaction,” Digiacinto said. “It’s just amazing."
Like many in the industry, Metro Exhibits was forced to lay off a majority of its employees last spring.
“In the middle of our busiest year ever it was just boom over,” Digiacinto said.
Now the company has hired back several employees and is expecting more.
Small businesses that rely on tourists and conventions are starting to have a comeback too, but still rely on conventions.
"I rely on tourists about 75%," Owner Bee Luangrath said.
Laos Thai Street Food opened its location off Twain Avenue and Maryland Parkway just over a year ago.
Luangrath said conventions provide a lot of their business, and is hopeful a return this summer will boost business for the restaurant.
"It’s a missed opportunity for a lot of people," Luangrath said.
Following the governor's announcement, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said widespread vaccinations will allow events to “reconvene with confidence and in its entirety”.
“Las Vegas will continue providing the gold standard for health, wellness and safety precautions for the benefit of its workforce, the community and our visitors,” President and CEO of the LVCVA Steve Hill said.
