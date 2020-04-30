NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following Governor Steve Sisolak’s announcement that retail businesses can reopen on May 1 for curbside service only, shop owners are scrambling to get a plan in place.
"We were preparing, and anticipating like some other states that we may be able to open under strict guidelines but it turns out that the curbside pickup is the only option, so we are going to figure this whole thing out," said Je Kim, owner of LV Beauty Supply in North Las Vegas.
Kim said he became aware of the loosening of restrictions on Wednesday, and the lack of notice didn’t give him a lot of time to plan.
"We're going to bring more staff in, we're going to be taking phone orders. All the payments will be done either on the phone or through the outside and it's not going to be easy," said Kim.
One of his biggest challenges is showcasing his products without people going inside the shop.
"Most customers want to come into the store and pick out the items that they want. We don't have an online setup yet or any type of website. We're going to have to figure this out some how, but it's not going to be easy," said Kim.
Kim says 30 to 40 percent of his business comes from wig and human hair extension sales, but due to the contact involved between customer and employee, Kim decided to close that part of his business.
He says he’s not sure how much income he will actually make from reopening, but every little bit helps.
"It does feel pretty good. It's a big relief. I don't know how much income is going to come in, but it's some income. Like I said, we are in debt up to our ears. So I am so glad that we get to reopen again."
In addition to traditional beauty supplies like hair rollers, blow dryers and hair color, Kim got his hands on hard-to-find personal protective equipment (PPE).
"We've actually taken the extra step. These days essential items such as facial masks, sanitizers, gloves and alcohol and stuff like that, that are really, really difficult to find these days. We are actually now fully stocked," said Kim.
Unlike some who might take advantage of the shortage, Kim is selling them for much less than he could get.
"We'll take the disposable masks, we'll buy them for 90 cents and we'll sell them for a dollar," said Kim.
Finding the PPE was not easy. Kim drove to Los Angeles and other major cities in California to find them.
"We're a new business. We're actually taking it step by step. We just didn't anticipate this to happen. And so it's going to be very difficult, but we're going to work it out somehow," said Kim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.