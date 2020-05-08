LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Governor Sisolak gave restaurants the green light to reopen on Saturday giving business owners little time to flip their operations from curbside to dine-in. Egg Works restaurants said it came up with a few contingency plans to start Phase One on day one.
“We’ve been putting this plan in place for about three and half weeks,” said Egg Works’ Director of Marketing Randy Zinkil. “Obviously we’re not going to get back to a hundred percent but it’s going to be more than we were accustomed to in the last eight weeks.”
Under Phase One, restaurants can open but under strict guidelines. Tables have to be six feet apart, only five people can sit at a table and only 50 percent of the building allowed capacity will be able to dine at once. Employees must also wear face coverings.
For Egg Works however, the changes don’t stop there.
“We have deep cleaned all the tables, chairs. That procedure will take place after every guest uses a table. We’ve limited only two people to our restrooms at a time. Restrooms will be disinfected every 30 minutes. We have hand sanitizing stations throughout the whole property here,” Zinkil said.
The owner also upgraded each restaurant’s HVAC system. Servers will discourage cash transactions and use payment kiosks at each table. The staff will also have their temperatures checked at the start of every shift. The restaurant’s host will also be stationed outside to facilitate seating. Waiting parties will give their name and phone number and will be asked to wait in their vehicles until they can enter the restaurant.
Zinkil said Egg Works restaurants will be open 6AM Saturday morning.
“We just want our employees and our customers to feel a hundred percent comfortable coming back in,” he said.
Really nice to see mega fattys with lip sweat 😓 mask stains ! Add in a little dandruff !
