HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Moments after governor Steve Sisolak announced that restaurants could reopen their dining rooms on Saturday, preparations began at Ventano Italian Grill and Seafood.
"The announcement is fantastic. I'm sure most places are going to be very excited," said Arnauld Briand, chef/owner of Ventano Grill.
Briand and members of his staff who have been offering take out only for weeks, popped a bottle of champagne in celebration of the ability to reopen.
The impromptu celebration only lasted a few minutes since there was plenty of work to do to bring the restaurant back up to speed.
Braind has already called in a majority of his staff to report to work Friday in preparation for the restaurant's Phase 1 grand opening.
“We've already had like ten customers since the announcement who said 'my God, can I have a reservation for Sunday? Can I have a reservation for Monday?’ said Braind.
Reopening comes with several requirements from the governor.
Briand says the most impactful is the new rule on limiting his restaurant’s capacity at 50 percent.
"We've got a floor plan already done. We're cutting down the tables by fifty percent," said Braind. “We're going to move half the tables into the banquet room. We're lucky because we have a big restaurant and we can move into the banquet room for social distancing."
In addition to 50 percent capacity, all tables must be placed at least six feet apart, all employees will be required to wear face masks, self service stations like salad bars and buffets will not be allowed, customers will have to wait outside if a table is not immediately available and bar tops are to remain closed.
"We cannot reopen the bar so that's kind of sad. But I understand. They have to try to do what's best for everybody to keep social distancing," said Briand.
The phone at Ventano began ringing almost immediately after the governor made the announcement.
“People can't wait to get out of the house before they kill their spouse,” said Briand.
Reservations are being required when practicable to better achieve social distancing requirements.
