LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Restaurants and their suppliers are finding ways to keep going after the order came down to close because of the coronavirus pandemic.
At Lazy Dog Restaurant at Town Square, customers line up every afternoon between 2 and 4 p.m. for curbside pickup of menu items that are traditionally eaten inside.
“The guests are loving it," Lazy Dog General Manager Michele Patterson said. "They are stunned that we would open up our doors and provide them with essentials."
The essentials include items like: eggs, butter, bread, milk and even toilet paper. The restaurant also offers alcohol pickup.
"The curbside pickup we’ve been doing for 9 days. Alcohol and the pantry kits, we’ve been doing for five," Patterson said.
At Cured and Whey, a local charcuterie shop, owner Michael Stamm is offering a similar service.
The business is where casinos and restaurants go to buy cheeses and other specialty items for their customers.
“We’ve lost 98-percent of our business, so we have a tremendous stock of products. So, we opened up the warehouse to everybody,” Stamm said.
Stamm is helping not only his suppliers, but others in the business to help them move items with limited shelf life.
Stamm, a former chef, says he is also working closely with local charities.
Both Cured and Whey and Lazy Dog are offering online purchasing and curbside pick-up. Lazy Dog is offering free delivery on purchases over $25.
