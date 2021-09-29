LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new survey from the National Restaurant Association showed many are in worse shape now compared to three months ago.
It’s a trend that is hitting restaurants in Las Vegas, too. According to experts, the main two issues are not enough workers and not enough supply.
Inside restaurants there is the illusion of normalcy.
At Spaghetto in Henderson, a live performer played music for the guests that filled the tables at the Italian restaurant Wednesday night. Restaurants have spent the last four months with no major COVID-19 restrictions, but it doesn’t mean the challenges have changed.
"I think that's kind of been the biggest shock,” Nevada Restaurant Association spokesperson Alexandria Dazlich said. “The work force hasn't returned, the supply chain continues to be a problem and so restaurants are just struggling."
Nearly 80% of restaurants surveyed by the National Restaurant Association said they've seen sales drop over the last few weeks largely from delta variant concerns.
"You have a good week. You have a bad week. So we just hope to be more stable with our business and have more people in on a weekly basis," Spaghetto owner Nicola Linzi said.
Linzi is still waiting for that stability with customers and finding enough employees at his restaurant off Eastern Avenue. It’s led to them staying closed on Mondays and Tuesdays when ideally the restaurant would stay open six days a week.
Dazlich said more people are eating out, but that doesn't solve all of the problems.
"The more demand you have that just puts further strain on those few employees that are working,” Dazlich said. “So we're just asking people to have more patience with the restaurant staff."
The restaurant association said the industry continues to be in dire straits largely because it relies heavily on tourism and customer facing interactions.
“So with the delta variant, that's not something that's taken lightly and I think the industry knows that," Dazlich said.
"We're really hoping to have the community back stronger," Linzi said.
The National Restaurant Association is calling on congress to add to the $28.6 billion restaurant revitalization fund. They said most restaurants didn't get any financial aid before the fund was tapped out.
