HENDERSON (FOX5) -- After Governor Sisolak extended his stay at home mandate, some restaurant owners are improving the only thing they can. To-go orders.
Arnould Briand is the owner of Ventano Grill in Henderson and for weeks he has been figuring out a way to keep his business in business.
“I talk to a lot of my friends who own restaurants. We all call each other every day wondering what is going to happen next. I mean, it’s just crazy,” said Briand.
Like all restaurants who are staying open, he is only allowed to sell food to-go, so he started there.
Briand is no longer selling sandwiches or wraps since they have a tendency to get soggy.
He is sticking with his dinner menu instead.
However, now that casinos on the strip are closed, some suppliers are giving him the cold shoulder and shelves in his walk-in refrigerator that used to store mussels, clams and fish now sit empty.
“The only thing we cannot do is seafood because there is no seafood available. The seafood company from Los Angeles, they’re not going to bring a truck just for one restaurant,” said Briand.
Now he is making sure the food he can sell is arriving at people’s houses the same way it would arrive if they were eating in his restaurant.
“We bought nicer to-go boxes. Instead of the styrofoam junk. We bought nice, heavy duty plastic boxes just for that,” said Briand.
Food in his air tight packaging now arrives piping hot.
Briand is now being forced to do things he was hoping not to.
To stay afloat, he is selling his prized wine at wholesale prices.
“That brought in some revenue just to pay the bills,” said Briand.
The longtime restaurant owner and former chef at Caesar’s Palace has cut down his staff to three people.
One cook, the manager and himself.
The rest of his employees, some of which he has known since Ventano opened 18 years ago, are being told to stay home.
“That’s the roughest part. They call me everyday. ‘When can we come back, when can we come back?’ I don’t know,” said Briand.
Ventano is now only open from 12 pm to 8 pm. Briand says most people order after 5 pm for dinner.
At lunchtime on Thursday afternoon, he only received one order for takeout.
