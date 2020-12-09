LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A community in the south Las Vegas Valley is thanking first responders by offering them a free meal at its onsite restaurant.
According to a news release, from now through the end of the year, Becca's Restaurant and Lounge in Tuscan Highlands is offering first responders a free lunch or dinner.
The eatery says that "community heroes, plus a guest, are welcome to enjoy a complimentary meal at the Italian-American eatery."
Reservations must be made prior to arrival by calling 725-735-2455 or emailing info@beccarestaurant.com.
Valid ID is required, the release notes. According to Tuscan Highlands, eligible participants include: healthcare workers, public safety and law enforcement agencies, emergency medical and fire services.
Tuscan Highlands is located in Southern Highlands, on the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Interstate 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.