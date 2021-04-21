LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas restaurant management company LEV Group is hosting a hiring fair next week as it looks to fill positions at its restaurants across the valley.
According to the company, LEV Group is looking to fill 100-150 positions.
The hiring event will be held Thursday, April 29 from 11 am. to 2 p.m. inside the group's eatery Al Solito Posto at Tivoli Village, 420 S. Rampart Blvd #180.
According to LEV Group, open positions include:
- Bartenders
- Barbacks
- Food Runners
- Bussers
- Servers
- Baristas
- Juice Team Members
- Line Cooks
- Prep Cooks
- Hosts
- Dishwashers
- Pastry Cooks
The group's eateries in the Las Vegas Valley include:
- La Strega
- Golden Tiki
- Evel Pie
- Vegenation
- Al Solito Posto
- Ada’s Wine Bar
- Jaburritos
- Lobster Me
- Jamba Juice
- Coffee Bean
