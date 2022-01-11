LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local food delivery service LoCo Las Vegas said deliveries through their app are up about 25% in the last week.
"People want to stay home, because it’s cold and order food and also don't want to risk getting sick. It’s kind of a win-win," co-owner of LoCo Las Vegas and Tacotarian Kristen Corral said.
Corral said her restaurant is still seeing a high volume of dine-in customers, but over the last week every day the demand has risen with to-go orders.
LoCo is an alternative to the bigger food delivery apps like Uber Eats and Grubhub. It launched in 2021 and includes more than 50 restaurants in Las Vegas.
“The restaurants are paying such low commission and all the profits are distributed back to the restaurants,” Corral said. “If you're going to order delivery and do it on LoCo you're still supporting small businesses."
More people are at home during the COVID-19 surge, including restaurant workers.
Lola’s in Summerlin closed for two and half days. Much of their staff came down with the flu or COVID-19.
"It got to the point where we'd have to compromise service, and I will not compromise service or the health and safety of my guests or my staff,” owner Lola Pokorny said. “So we decided to close down to sanitize the entire restaurant again.”
The Cajun-style restaurant reopened Tuesday afternoon. Pokorny said she is still recovery from COVID-19 herself. She’s hopeful staffing and health won’t be an issue for them again this winter.
"I knew what this thing felt like, and I don't want anyone to have to go through this,” Pokorny said of her decision to close the restaurant. “So it was a very easy decision for me."
"Even today in Henderson going to a few restaurants that I'm setting up their LoCo tablet [said] they're closed Monday-Tuesday now or Sunday-Monday, because they just don't have the staff to stay open when an employee gets sick," Corral said.
LoCo is adding 15 more restaurants in Henderson this week, including the Henderson Tacotarian location.
