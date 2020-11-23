LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak’s directive cutting capacity at restaurants and bars to 25% 'hurts,' according to two local business owners.
At Grape Vine Cafe, Sunday’s announcement meant staff layoffs for the next few weeks at a time that is traditionally the busiest of the year. Linda Kutcher’s restaurant can now have only 27 customers inside instead of 110.
“Restaurants work with small percentages. You make anywhere between 5 and 9%. With this now, I will end the year with a loss,” she said.
At Jackson’s Bar and Grill owner Brian Slipock said, “I was very sure we were going to shutdown.”
For Slipock, he had to endure two closures this year due to COVID-19. He was hoping to make up losses this year over the coming weeks, but with his capacity reduced from 130 to 33, that will be a challenge.
“It’s going to hit us, [the impact] will be immense with the restrictions.”
Kutcher said she is skeptical this pause will have the desired result. She expects the COVID-19 infection rate to continue which will likely lead to the pause being extended into Christmas.
