LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local restaurant is looking to supplement a staffing shortage by using a robot server.
Employees at Trattoria by Chef Marc say they've been lucky. As many businesses around the country have struggled find help amid the pandemic, most of their employees have stayed.
The eatery has hired a new kind of server, one that they don't have to pay. This robot is now serving food.
The chef said it's been a big help and something that attracts hungry tourists to his restaurant.
"If you haven't been here before, and you see that surprised look, especially the younger ones, they get a real kick out of it. When the robot come to their table and the waiter brings the food out off the robot. I think that it's an unusual, yet exciting and something for them to conversate about," he said.
He said he think robots in the workforce are here to stay.
The Trattoria is located near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard inside Ahern Hotel.
