LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The peak of the pandemic this winter filled hospital beds with COVID-19 patients, but at the same time some other illnesses were down.
This is especially true in children. According to the UMC Children’s Hospital, there's been an 80 to 90% decline in respiratory illnesses.
"Respiratory syncytial virus, rhinovirus, enterovirus, there's been metapneumovirus, croup, asthma, pneumonia, all that dramatically, dramatically reduced by the change in behaviors," UMC Children’s Hospital ER Medical Director Dr. Jay Fisher said.
Doctors believe masks being warn in public, thorough sanitary measures and kids distance learning all contributed to the decline. This flu season there have been zero influenza cases at the children’s hospital.
"I think the communities just now realizing how much viruses play a role in our lives," Fisher said.
Fisher cited a study prior to COVID-19 that found children fight off 20 viruses by the age of two.
Schools being closed or partially closed has also played a role in the decline.
"If anyone had cough or sniffles or had anything they got sent home,” Somerset Academy Skye Point Principal Lee Esplin said. “Their parents couldn't sent them back to school for 14 days to quarantine."
Somerset, a Las Vegas charter school, starting bringing kids back to campus last October.
"[In previous years] normally you only send a kid home if they had a fever or were throwing up…people are going to get sick, but we've definitely changed the way we've sanitized and make things a lot cleaner," Esplin said. “I think kids are also more aware of illness.”
Fisher said if we continue some of the sanitary practices in the future, these illnesses can continue to be reduced.
"More care about handwashing and distancing and perhaps masks when you're sick,” he said. “I think this is going to change human behavior for a long time to come and appropriately so."
However, Fisher said the mental health strain the pandemic restrictions have put on children has to be considered even though some other illnesses have declined.
A study by the Journal of Hospital Medicine that surveyed 44 children's hospitals around the country, found respiratory illnesses are down 65% overall.
