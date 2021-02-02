LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Competition is fierce for Resorts World job openings.
The multibillion dollar resort, set to open on the Las Vegas Strip this summer, has received 90,000 applications for 6,000 job openings, according to a representative.
After so many skilled hospitality workers were laid off during the pandemic, such positions are in high demand. There are currently about fifteen times more applicants for Resorts World than there are positions.
"The most important thing is the customer service aspect," said Lori Calderon, Executive Director of Talent Acquisition and Community Engagement at Resorts World. "We want people who really kind of have that smile in their eyes, who can really serve our guests."
She said they're also seeing many applicants from outlying states like California, Arizona and Utah.
The roles are likely competitive, not just due to high demand, but also the varying experience levels applicants may be competing against.
"The trend that we're finding is there is a lot of individuals who have held higher positions and are working here in positions that are perhaps a little lower than what they've done before," said Calderon.
Economist John Restrepo said this is typical in economic downturns.
"When a downturn hits as hard as this pandemic has, it affects all jobs," said Restrepo, a principal owner of RCG Economics.
Calderon said they've hired about 400 employees so far.
She encourages those who may be rejected to continue applying, even for other positions at the resort for which they may be qualified.
Click here to see open positions.
