TONOPAH (FOX5)-- Tonopah is a small rural Nevada town north of Las Vegas and residents have limited resources for healthcare.
Around 2,500 residents call Tonopah, Nevada home. Residents enjoy the small community feel and the slow pace.
When it comes to resources, residents make do with two stores for their shopping needs and one primary care nurse practitioner.
"We have one store, plus the Family Dollar. That's it. If they run out of something, it's a 100 mile drive to the next grocery store," said resident Mike Sain.
Eljena Peterson, who goes by Marie in town runs the primary care clinic.
"I actually came from the Las Vegas area, that's where I got my nursing degree," Marie said. She moved to Tonopah in 2009.
Of the COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nye County, none of them were in Tonopah. Marie thinks that's because she hasn't been able to test for it.
"We actually just starting getting supplies this week. Testing started in true yesterday," she said. None of the results are in yet.
Marie is concerned that Tonopah is just now beginning the testing process, but help has arrived.
Tonopah's first and only urgent care clinic just opened weeks ago and is starting to treat patients as well.
"It's absolutely rewarding," Marie said. "Patients are very grateful for anything you do for them, they're gracious about the care. It's very rewarding, a reason for serving this area."
The closest hospital is approximately 100 miles away.
