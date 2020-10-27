LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Researchers involved in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial at the Clinical Research Center of Nevada in Las Vegas say they are getting close to determining the efficacy of the vaccine.
Dr. Michael Levin, principal investigator at the Clinical Research Center of Nevada, said a conclusion could come as soon as November.
“We’re getting very close, nationwide, to being able to determine whether the vaccine works or not,” said Levin.
The trial is currently in its third phase and researchers are now monitoring those who have received both injections.
One volunteer who has received both injections has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have one patient so far who has received both injections who got COVID-19. That’s one of the patients who is going to count towards the interim analysis,” said Levin.
Next month, Moderna is expected to unblind the study to determine its efficacy.
“They’ll be looking at all the patients who got COVID, unblinding them to determine whether they received placebo or the vaccines, and if the infection rate is higher in the placebo receiving patients, that indicates that the vaccine may be effective.”
Almost all of the 491 patients involved in the local trial have received a second injection including trial volunteer Ed Alvarado.
“All my vitals are fine. I have had absolutely no side effects or after effects from the two shots that I got,” said Alvarado.
Levin said side effects include redness and swelling near the injection site, along with fatigue and chills.
“It appears to be a tolerable vaccine, safe. We haven’t had anybody have any serious problems with the vaccine,” said Levin.
Researchers are now looking for volunteers to enroll in a second trial.
If you are interested in participating in the new trail, you are encouraged to call (702) 893-8968.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.