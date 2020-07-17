LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A research center is looking for volunteers in Las Vegas to participate in clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a news release, Wake Research-Clinical Research Center of Nevada (WR-CRCN) will commence Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccine trials in the next few weeks in Las Vegas.
As such, the group is seeking volunteers 18 years of age and older, with and without health issues, for clinical trials.
Volunteers will be compensated for their time and travel, the release said.
"Benefits for patients include baseline evaluation and ongoing surveillance for COVID-19, the historic contribution to the development of a vaccine against COVID-19 and the possibility of receiving an effective vaccine against the disease," the release said.
The study will be conducted in compliance with the CDC and the health department's guidelines.
Michael Levin, MD, MPH, a Henderson-based pediatrician with experience in clinical research is the primary investigator and will be leading the efforts, officials said.
According to the release, complementing these timely vaccine trials, WR-CRCN is also establishing outpatient therapeutic clinical trials for mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 as well as other preventative treatments.
Potential volunteers are asked to call 702-893-8968 for further questions and to be registered to initiate enrollment in the clinical trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.