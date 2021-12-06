LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --Immunize Nevada released its report on the public health impacts of the Vax Nevada Days incentive program on Monday.
The report says that over the program's eight weeks, 440,998 vaccines were administered to Nevadans. That number followed a declining vaccination rate in the month of June.
“To protect more Nevadans from COVID-19, we needed to encourage citizens to get vaccinated from the harmful effects of the virus and Vax Nevada Days was certainly successful in this regard,” said Heidi Parker, former executive director for Immunize Nevada.
Led by Immunize Nevada and the Governor's office, Vax Nevada Days rewarded those who had gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. It included eight weeks of prize drawings from July 8 until August 26.
Incentives ranged from fishing licenses to a $1 million dollar grand prize. In total, 2,000 winners were selected. The youngest winner was 12 years old and the oldest was 83 years old.
To read the full report, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.