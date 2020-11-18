LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raiders 2019 first-round draft pick Clelin Ferrell tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to a report from NFL Network.
The defensive end was added to the Raiders COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday after testing positive, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissoro of NFL Network. Rapoport notes that Ferrell playing Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs is unlikely.
#Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell tested positive for COVID-19, per me and @TomPelissero, which is why he’s on the reserve list. That likely means he’s out for Sunday. Safety Lamarcus Joyner was a close contact, and if he tests negative, he could play.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2020
Defensive back Lamarcus Joyner also joined the Raiders COVID-19 list after being in close contact with Ferrell, Rapoport said.
The Raiders put Ferrell and Joyner on the list Tuesday, joining linebacker Cory Littleton, who tested positive last week, and right tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive last month. Brown was taken off the list briefly before going back on it when symptoms returned.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
