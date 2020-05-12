LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors expects a reduction in revenue of $210 million in 2021.
In a meeting on Tuesday, the board was also told that the authority had three years of "life" in the given budget, and could operate for two years without any revenue at all.
The board also agreed to pay furloughed canine officers an allowance for canine care, and to defer compensation for paid time off, which impacts officers' unemployment benefits.
