LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A July report looking at housing in Nevada revealed as many as 300,000 Nevadans could be facing evictions when the rent moratorium expires in September.
A Las Vegas landlord based in Arizona said he hasn’t seen a penny from his tenant in months. He asked for anonymity.
"When this all started we decided, oh let's give him a break so we knocked 450 dollars off March's rent and figured -- OK. Let's let him catch up or whatever. Who knows what's happening?” he said.
“He did come up with $400. And then he came up with three suggestions of his on how he could keep up with his payments. Each time we agreed, he wouldn't make any payments at all and we haven't seen a penny since that $400."
The landlord said the tenant told him he was getting about $1,000 per week. That would usually be rent money that goes towards the property.
"We still have to pay the taxes. We have insurance which comes out to about 4-5 months’ worth of rent plus if anything breaks down on the house, we still have to fix it," the landlord said.
This landlord said he empathizes with people in a tough spot financially right now.
"They're staggering all over and we realize that - I realize that,” he said regarding the Guinn report. “But if he would make some kind of effort to pay anything a month, you know?"
Read the full report by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.